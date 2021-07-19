Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $998,646.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $286.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.66.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.