Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $998,646.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $286.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.66.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.