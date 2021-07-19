Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LORL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter valued at $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $33.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $720.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

