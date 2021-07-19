Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $727.01 million and approximately $571,762.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003283 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.40 or 0.00774568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars.

