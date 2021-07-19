Ling Zang Sells 10,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.01. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

