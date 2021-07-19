Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $59.69 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $303,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 286.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

