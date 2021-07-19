Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.97 on Monday, reaching $119.15. 868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,036. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

