Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 326.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861,259 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $28,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,739 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,841,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 53.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

