Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,494,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,779,348 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $38,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

