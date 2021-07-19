Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188,933 shares of company stock valued at $435,313,766.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.