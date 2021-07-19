Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Sells $2,983,914.12 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 115,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,983,914.12.

Shares of LESL opened at $24.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.41. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $66,926,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

