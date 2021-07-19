Lennox International (LII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LII stock opened at $317.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.53. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $239.25 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total value of $1,155,889.98. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.18.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

