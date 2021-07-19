LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LendingClub by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

