Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $3,918.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

