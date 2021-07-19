Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,755 shares during the period. OneSpan accounts for about 13.6% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.89% of OneSpan worth $68,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 26,554.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OneSpan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.58 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

