Legato Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Legato Merger’s (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 19th. Legato Merger had issued 20,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $205,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Legato Merger’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGOU opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39. Legato Merger has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGOU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $7,158,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,039,000.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

