Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
LGI traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. 60,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,210. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
