L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $89.00 Price Target at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

