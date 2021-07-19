K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.93 ($12.86).

SDF stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, hitting €12.14 ($14.28). 1,057,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.34. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

