Krensavage Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Invacare accounts for about 2.5% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $7.56 on Monday. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.