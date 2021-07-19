Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,433. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.