Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01. Koito Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

