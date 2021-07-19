Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on K. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.23.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.82 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.83.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,651.92. Insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 in the last three months.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.