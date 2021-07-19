Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

