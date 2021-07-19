Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $19.98 on Monday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $498.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,599.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $586,550. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

