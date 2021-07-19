KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Down 5% This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 5% against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $11,598.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00099423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00146789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,239.92 or 0.99923671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,034 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

