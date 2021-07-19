Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

KEY stock opened at C$32.45 on Monday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.26. The company has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.07.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

