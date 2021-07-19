KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

NYSE CMC opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $826,500.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.