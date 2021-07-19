Kennicott Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $211.85. 17,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,021. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.32.

