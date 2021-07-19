Kenneth T. Mills Sells 6,000 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $240,480.00.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $26.03 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

