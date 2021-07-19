Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,194. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$533.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

