Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 851.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,949 shares of company stock worth $74,716. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KALA opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $245.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.