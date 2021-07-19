Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 110,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,053,810 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $4.28.

Several other analysts have also commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market cap of $681.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

