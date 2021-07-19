K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

In other news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

