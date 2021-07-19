Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 1,932 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44.

Shares of MMP opened at $46.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

