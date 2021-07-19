Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JUGRF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.
About Juggernaut Exploration
