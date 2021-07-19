Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JUGRF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.