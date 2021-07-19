JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) to Overweight

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

