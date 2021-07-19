JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.05. 694,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,410. The stock has a market cap of $155.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. Prosus has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

