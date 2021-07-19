JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,532 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Palomar by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,977,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.93 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.02.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $466,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.