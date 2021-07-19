JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$56.02. 688,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,246. The firm has a market cap of C$26.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.