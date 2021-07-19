JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $785,000 Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $58.62 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.