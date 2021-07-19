JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 48,495 Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

CSAN opened at $20.75 on Monday. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

