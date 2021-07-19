JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 19,338 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $211.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.