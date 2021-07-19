JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of GlycoMimetics worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.