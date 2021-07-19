JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 894.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Airgain worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 million, a PE ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.