JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 8,561 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 25.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $608,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,439 shares of company stock worth $745,670 in the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

