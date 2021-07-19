JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

