John L. Workman Purchases 7,500 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director John L. Workman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGTI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

