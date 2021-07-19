John G. Sznewajs Sells 10,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,573.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,384.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

