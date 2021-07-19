JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Insider Sells $83,825.00 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00.

Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.