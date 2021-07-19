JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Insider Sells $83,825.00 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00.
Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.99.
JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
About JMP Group
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
