Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) vs. United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Financial Comparison

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.73% 15.16% 3.68% United Internet 6.30% 7.10% 3.78%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and United Internet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 6 1 0 2.00 United Internet 0 3 2 0 2.40

United Internet has a consensus target price of $40.98, indicating a potential upside of 0.01%. Given United Internet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Internet is more favorable than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and United Internet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.58 $356.55 million $1.14 35.70 United Internet $6.13 billion 1.25 $331.89 million $2.01 20.39

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet. United Internet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Internet beats Jerónimo Martins, SGPS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 453 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 20 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 38 cash and carry stores and four platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates 22 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 23 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, Websites, Web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, winSIM, maxim, simplytel, DeutschlandSIM, PremiumSIM, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, Strato, 1&1 IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, it offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. The company has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. United Internet AG was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

